Rockford Residents Might See More Allegiant Airline Flights

Kicking things off with a Boeing update, Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Reporter at Skift.com) shared with Steve Grzanich the proposed date next year in which the airplane manufacturer plans to re-release the 737 Max. The conversation then shifted to Allegiant Airlines who is preparing a marketing push to spur up more business by attempting to lock down the naming rights to the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas, but residents flying out of Rockford could see some benefits if it’s successful.