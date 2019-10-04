Richard Roeper on ‘Lucy In The Sky’ | “What a disappointment.”

Posted 7:53 PM, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15PM, October 4, 2019

Lucy in the Sky (courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures)

After screening Lucy in the Sky, Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to review the highly anticipated film starring Natalie Portman. Richard gives a synopsis of the movies’s history and gives his take on the 2019 drama/fantasy.

