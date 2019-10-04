× Richard Roeper on ‘Lucy In The Sky’ | “What a disappointment.”

After screening Lucy in the Sky, Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to review the highly anticipated film starring Natalie Portman. Richard gives a synopsis of the movies’s history and gives his take on the 2019 drama/fantasy.

