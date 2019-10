× Professional Life Coach Tiffany Louise: Self Reflection is an Act of Love

Tiffany Louise is a professional life coach, a public speaker and an author. She stopped by the WGN Radio Studio to talk to Ji Suk Yi and Justin Kauffman, who was filling in for Steve Cochran. They discuss Tiffany’s latest book “This Year I Will…: A 52-Week Guided Journal to Achieve Your Goals“. Tiffany talks about the importance of treating yourself with respect and says that shame is not a motivating energy.