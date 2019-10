× NFL announcer Jim Nance explains why calling the Devin Hester Super Bowl runback was one of his favorite moments of his career

NFL Announcer Jim Nance has been the voice behind some of the most extraordinary games in all of NFL history. Tonight he joins WGN host Pete McMurray to recap some of his favorite stories as well as his favorite moment during an NFL game. With such a legendary career as Jim Nance, it’s hard to squeeze all his legacy in to one interview!

Follow Pete on Social Media!