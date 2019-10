× More On Entertainment 10.04.19: Going International and Reviewing The Joker

With Justin Kaufmann filling in on the Steve Cochran Show, More On Entertainment was one moron short heading into the weekend… Until Steve called in from Prague to join Dean Richards! Steve talks about the best parts of the trip thus far and gives a score prediction for the Blackhawks season opener agaiosnt the Flyers. Dean shares his review for “The Joker” and also has a few notes on “Dolemite Is My Name”.