Marlon Wayans is performing at the Chicago Improv this weekend. He stopped by the WGN Radio studio to talk to Justin Kaufmann and Ji Suk Yi about what enjoys most about performing. He also discusses what it was like starting his career, and how much he looks forward to what the future will bring. Towards the end of the segment, Marlon does his best to compare himself to a Star Wars character.