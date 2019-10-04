× Hoge and Jahns: Week 5 Bears-Raiders Preview From London

Adam Hoge made it to London, but we’re not sure about Adam Jahns. Kevin Fishbain fills in as the guys battle through some adversity and preview the Bears-Raiders game. Both teams are dealing with injuries, but the Bears have Khalil Mack and Jon Gruden does not. Adam and Kevin go through some Khalil Mack over/unders and make their picks for the game. That, plus voicemails, NFL picks and NCAA picks. Listen now!

