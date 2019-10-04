× Grant Mulvey previews the 2019-2020 Blackhawks season

It’s hockey season baby! Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Bill’s best friend and Chicago Blackhawks legend, Grant Mulvey. The Blackhawks are making their season debut in Prague, the Czech Republic against the Philadelphia Flyers. Grant describes what he is looking forward to seeing from the Blackhawks this season, he talks about his hockey days, Alex DeBrincat’s contract extension, and much more.

