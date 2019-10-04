× Extension 720 with Mark Carman Full Show 10-4-19

Tonight on Extension 720: Mark Carman is in for Justin Kaufmann. Carm takes your calls on the college admissions scandal. Also, former Bears TE Desmond Clark talks to Mark about Chase Daniel and Mitch Trubisky and if the Bears are getting close to another QB controversy. Bears Insider Adam Hoge checks in from London as the Bears prepare to take on the Raiders this Sunday. Yuri Lane, the Human Beatbox, tells us about the upcoming Midwest Beatbox Battle. And to top it off, Mark debuts the inaugural Chelsea Bachelorette Question Game!

