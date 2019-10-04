× Dr. Mufaddal Hamadeh shows bravery through his work with the Syrian American Medical Society

Dr. Mufaddal Hamadeh explains to Pete McMurray the struggles and successes of being a doctor traveling behind the lines of The Middle East. The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) Foundation is a global medical relief organization that is working on the front lines of crisis relief in Syria, in neighboring countries, and beyond to save lives. SAMS proudly provides medical care and treatment to every patient in need.

