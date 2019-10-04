Martin Cummins, from back row left, Skeet Ulrich, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Lochlyn Munro, executive producer Jon Goldwater, and from front row left, executive producer Sarah Schechter, Robin Givens, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Nathalie Boltt and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa participate in the "Riverdale" panel during the CW Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Decider.com’s Managing Editor Alexander Zalben: Here’s what streaming in October
Bill and Wendy chat with managing editor of Decider.com Alexander Zalben. The new season of Netflix’s filthy (but sweet) animated show ‘Big Mouth’ premieres today! Alex gives some more insight into Stephen King’s ‘In The Tall Grass’ and Michael B. Jordan’s cutesy Netflix series ‘Raising Dion.’ Plus, ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Mr. Robot,’ and ‘The Walking Dead,’ are making their return to TV this week as well.
