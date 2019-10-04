× Decider.com’s Managing Editor Alexander Zalben: Here’s what streaming in October

Bill and Wendy chat with managing editor of Decider.com Alexander Zalben. The new season of Netflix’s filthy (but sweet) animated show ‘Big Mouth’ premieres today! Alex gives some more insight into Stephen King’s ‘In The Tall Grass’ and Michael B. Jordan’s cutesy Netflix series ‘Raising Dion.’ Plus, ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Mr. Robot,’ and ‘The Walking Dead,’ are making their return to TV this week as well.

