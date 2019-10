× Coach Jeremy Colliton Previews the Blackhawks’ Season LIVE From Prague

The offseason is finally over! Blackhawks head coach, Jeremy Colliton, joins the Steve Cochran show mere hours before the puck drops on their opener against the Philadelphia Flyers in Prague. Coach Colliton talks about how the team has prepared leading up to the first game, announced who will start in net against Philadelphia, and reveals whether he’s had any run-ins with Steve Cochran while milling about in Prague.