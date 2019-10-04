× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.4.19: Let’s go HAWKS!

Bill and Wendy are still reeling over the fact they got to meet Henry Winkler yesterday! He really is such a nice guy. Then, Bill describes a peculiar thing he saw on his way home yesterday. Alexander Zalben from Decider.com has a LIST, and we do mean a list of shows for us to watch this weekend. Plus, Chicago Blackhawks legend Grant Mulvey joins us in-studio ahead of the Blackhawks season opener in Prague.

