Actor David Eigenberg center, prepares to throw out a ceremonial first pitch with is daughter Myrna, right, and son Louie by his side before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Actor David Eigenberg shares what really goes on behind the scenes at NBC’s Chicago Fire
Actor David Eigenberg is best known for his long-running role as Steve Brady on the HBO sit-com, Sex and the City, and for his role as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann, on NBC’s Chicago Fire…but tonight he joins WGN Radio’s Nightside with Pete McMurray to share all the juicy details of what goes on behind the scenes at Chicago Fire!