× Actor David Eigenberg shares what really goes on behind the scenes at NBC’s Chicago Fire

Actor David Eigenberg is best known for his long-running role as Steve Brady on the HBO sit-com, Sex and the City, and for his role as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann, on NBC’s Chicago Fire…but tonight he joins WGN Radio’s Nightside with Pete McMurray to share all the juicy details of what goes on behind the scenes at Chicago Fire!

Follow Pete on Social Media!