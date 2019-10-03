Wintrust Business Lunch 10/3/19: Instagram Fighting Cyber Bullying, Financial Education, & The $125 Million Donation

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the way Instagram is trying to fight back against cyber bullying, to employers helping their employees understand their money on a deeper level.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Ian Sherr, Editor-at-Large at CNET, reviewed the latest with the net neutrality conversation on a state-by-state level, Instagram is attempting to limit cyber bullying, and much more.

Segment 2: (At 9:51) Bill Geiger, Geiger Wealth Management, checked in on the retirement process and how these market ups and downs aren’t the biggest thing to worry about long term if one’s retirement risk is in the right place.

Segment 3: (At 14:58) Phillippe Weiss, President at Work Right Solutions, explained the importance of employers helping their employees become more financially responsible.

Segment 4: (At 22:46) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, shared the news about the new name for the Museum of Science and Industry thanks to a donation of $125 million.