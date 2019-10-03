× uh-PARENT-ly | Food allergies: how to manage the anxiety around potentially life-threatening situations in your child’s everyday life

Food allergies are on the rise in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the prevalence of food allergies in children increased by 50 percent between 1997 and 2011. Managing these allergies requires more than reading labels. Psychologist Gianine D. Rosenblum tells uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos families with food allergies navigate a rigorous set of behaviors with a palpable amount of anxiety.

