TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Fall TV Premieres

Posted 5:42 AM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38AM, October 3, 2019

Tom Payne participates in Fox's "Prodigal Son" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan digs into the many Fall premieres on the major networks including Evil, SNL, Emergence, and Prodigal Son.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.