TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Fall TV Premieres

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan digs into the many Fall premieres on the major networks including Evil, SNL, Emergence, and Prodigal Son.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

