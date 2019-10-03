× Thought Leader Rod Murray: The Newest Trend on The Rise – Wedding Loans

The banking industry is seeing a number of regulatory changes in the near future and Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank) explained that the industry will likely adopt the Principles for Responsible Banking agreement. Steve Grzanich and the Associated Bank Thought Leader discussed how American banks are slow to adjust but will likely follow soon and they also touched on a growing trend of consumers requesting high-interest loans for weddings.