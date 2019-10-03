× The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes Full Show 10/03/19 | Lauren Lapka gives an update from Prague before the Blackhawks’ season opener, Richard Roeper reviews ‘Joker’ and more…

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins the show to discuss the story of the Museum of Science and Industry’s name being changed. Lauren Lapka calls in from Prague to give a preview of what to expect from the Chicago Blackhawks’ season opener. IL State Representative Bob Morgan discusses CBD legislation, and why it is important to have it in place. Chris Boden previews the Blackhawks’ season and Richard Roeper reviews ‘Joker’.

