× The Opening Bell 10/3/19: The AI Summit That Will Lead To New Smart Products Down The Road

The banking industry is seeing adjustments to the evolving world with a number of regulations on the horizon and new global agreement on how to conduct banking business sustainably. Steve Grzanich and Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank) touched on the direction of the industry during this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, while also learning about the wedding loan trend. (At 17:53) Rebecca Willett (Professor of Statistics and Computer Science at University of Chicago) then shared her experience after the first day of the InnovationXLab A.I. Summit here in Chicago, and she explained that these kinds of gatherings of minds will lead to product innovations consumers will surely see in the future.