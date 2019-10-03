× The Mincing Rascals 10.03.19: Thompson Center demolition, CTU strike, library late fees, impeachment inquiry

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of the Daily Line and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by discussing stateside concerns, which include reviewing the character of the Thompson Center. They then go on to address the possibility of a Chicago Teachers Union strike, and weighing the ammo of that battle. The Rascals decide whether or not it’s a good idea for the Chicago Public Library to eliminate late fees. And, in Trumpland, the magnitude of President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Zelensky still takes over the conversation.