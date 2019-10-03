× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.03.19: CTU strike, Amber Guyger sentenced, good things about Illinois, “Joker”

John Williams invites Chicago Teachers Union Organizer and Former CPS Special Education Teacher Jhoanna Maldonado to explain why there will be a strike this month. Most listeners rebut the purpose of the strike. Then, Dallas Observer Reporter Stephen Young describes the feeling in Dallas after former police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing her neighbor. John opens the phone lines then to hear why listeners like or miss Illinois, to balance out the less positive conversation on yesterday’s show. Finally, ABC News Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson reviews “Joker” just ahead of the movie’s release tonight.