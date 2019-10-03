× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.03.19 | How Did You Propose?

Justin Kaufmann fills in for Steve Cochran. After the Top 6 at the beginning of the show, Justin shares a funny story about the employees at Dunkin Donuts have been calling him Dave and he has never corrected them. The team tries to help him figure out a way to “re-introduce” himself, Producer Viv has a pretty good idea… Plus, Ji read an article that said only 15 percent of women like to be proposed to in public. Then it became the question on the day…How did you propose? The team shares their stories. Later Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein join in studio to cover the latest impeachment news. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and Chris Lai calls in to introduce a virtual reality haunted house experience this Halloween. Creator of Joy of Mom, Vicki Reece joins in studio to talk about her online blog and to connect, support and uplift moms around the world from all walks of life. The crew wraps the show with Jason Rosenthal, (Author Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s husband) and Betsy Katten, to talk about The Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation.

