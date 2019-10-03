× Richard Roeper on ‘Joker’ | “Joaquin Phoenix is amazing!”

After screening Joker, Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to review the highly anticipated film. What are some of the easter egg appearances in the movie? Is this heading into a new Batman series? Richard breaks it all down and gives his take on the movie that has all comic book fans buzzing.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!