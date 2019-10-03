Richard Roeper on ‘Joker’ | “Joaquin Phoenix is amazing!”

Posted 7:45 PM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37PM, October 3, 2019

Joaquin Phoenix in "The Joker" (courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

After screening Joker, Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to review the highly anticipated film. What are some of the easter egg appearances in the movie? Is this heading into a new Batman series? Richard breaks it all down and gives his take on the movie that has all comic book fans buzzing.

