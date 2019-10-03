Photos: United Center’s new food and scoreboard for the 2019-2020 season

Posted 10:21 PM, October 3, 2019, by , and , Updated at 10:14PM, October 3, 2019

With just days to go before the start of the 25th Anniversary season at the United Center, the home arena of the Chicago Blackhawks and Bulls welcomed media to preview new menu offerings as well as witness the capabilities of the new state-of-the-art scoreboard.

Photo Gallery

