OMG Accessories Founder and CEO Anne Harper: "It's good to grow cautiously because then you can still learn along the way and just get better"

It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with OMG Accessories Founder and CEO Anne Harper about her career, how she always knew that she wanted to be an entrepreneur, why she started on her career path at an early age, how school and an internship helped her hone her direction, where the idea for OMG Accessories comes from, how early failure helped her becoming successful, how she has handled the incredible growth of OMG Accessories, the way social media has impacted her business and why she continues to make Chicago home. “Everyone wants to be independent at such a young age and we have to cater to the needs of the youth”

