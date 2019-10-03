Buongiorno!

On this Neighborhood Eats segment Ji travels to Italy…well not quite, but close to it. Dario Monni, owner of Tortello, a charming neighborhood eatery offering a rotating menu of fresh, handmade pasta, joins in studio and adds some Italian flavor on air. Tortello is transporting Italy’s emphasis on simplicity through rich culinary and cultural traditions to Chicago. Go check it out!

1746 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622