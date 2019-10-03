Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Neighborhood Eats | Tortello

Posted 10:56 AM, October 3, 2019, by

Ji Suk Yi, Dario Monni (the owner of Tortello’s in Wicker Park), and Justin Kaufmann -- with Dave Eanet in the background.

Buongiorno!

On this Neighborhood Eats segment Ji travels to Italy…well not quite, but close to it. Dario Monni, owner of Tortello, a charming neighborhood eatery offering a rotating menu of fresh, handmade pasta, joins in studio and adds some Italian flavor on air. Tortello is transporting Italy’s emphasis on simplicity through rich culinary and cultural traditions to Chicago. Go check it out!

1746 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622

Arrivederci

Listen to the (best Italian accent) podcast here:

Check out Ji’s complete write up on the Chicago Sun Times’ website

