Ken Smith Full Show 10.2.19 | The Top Songs of 1975, 13th Floor Chicago is back to scare the pants off you and Marijuana is coming in 2020…are you informed?

Ken Smith Full Show 10.2.19

Tonight on WGN’s Nightside Ken Smith speaks with AXS TV’s Katie Darryl host of “The Top Ten Revealed” which just showcased the Top Epic Songs of 1975 and The Top British Invasion Bands. They go over these lists and explain why each made an impact. Then, Abigail Watkins and Paul Lee join the show from Chicago’s Dispensary 33 to discuss legal marijuana coming to Chicago in 2020. Erika Daybrook and Danny (Costume designer) from 13th floor Chicago join to discuss the upcoming Halloween season and the preparation it takes to create a fully functional Haunted House. Plus, on the heels of the Marni Yang story, Steve Le Pino calls in to share some insight surrounding the controversial case involving ex-Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle.