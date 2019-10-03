× Inaugural Benefit Party for the Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation

The name Jason Krause may sound familiar. His late wife, Amy Kruase Rosenthal, wrote a personal ad for him in the New York Times just days before ovarian cancer took her life. Jason and Betsy Katten, who runs the Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation, stop by the studio to talk to Justin Kaufmann and Ji Suk Yi about the inaugural benefit party for the AKR Foundation: The Yellow Umbrella Party. Enjoy a full evening of entertainment, food, drink, and community while fundraising for ovarian cancer research and childhood literacy. CLICK HERE for more information and to buy tickets.