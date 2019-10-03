× How will tariffs on Airbus planes impact the airline industry?

NPR Transportation Correspondent David Schaper joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the future of airline travel. David talks about how U.S. tariffs on Airbus will impact the airline industry, the future of Boeing’s 737 Max and O’Hare and Midway airports both ranking low when it comes to customer satisfaction.

