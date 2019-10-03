× How a “Freedom Train” reignited faith in a country that was riddled with dissent, anxiety and mistrust in its leaders

Historians and authors Gerry Souter and Janet Souter join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss their book, “Selling Americans on America: Journey into a Troubled Nation.” Gerry and Janet talk about the story of the “Freedom Train,” why they became interested in the “Freedom Train,” where the idea for the “Freedom Train” came from, the role Hollywood played in the “Freedom Train,” how Chicago played a part in the story of the “Freedom Train” and if the “Freedom Train” was ultimately successful in unifying a divided country (and if could it happen again today).

