Here is how CBD legislation can have an impact in Illinois.

Illinois Rep. Bob Morgan joins The Roe Conn show with Anna Davlantes to explain how marijuana and CBD legislation can potentially impact the state of Illinois in both a positive and negative way. He also explains why there needs to be a testing program for CBD products. Where does the FDA stand in all of this? Rep. Morgan breaks it down.

