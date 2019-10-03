Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs convicted murderer and former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her after she was sentenced to 10 years in jail, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Dallas. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)
Dallas Observer Reporter Stephen Young says Texans have been impressed with Amber Guyger victim’s family
Dallas Observer Reporter Stephen Young joins John Williams to explain why Amber Guyger was convicted of murder instead of manslaughter in the shooting death of Botham Jean. Though the former police officer’s defense was the “mistake of fact,” she received a sentence of 10 years.