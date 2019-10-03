Stacks of picket signs wait for Chicago Teachers Union members to pick up outside the union's strike headquarters Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Chicago. Negotiators for the union and Chicago Public Schools continue to meet in an effort to reach a contract and avert a threatened teachers' strike. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CTU Representative Jhoanna Maldonado says all teachers should earn $100,000 a year
Stacks of picket signs wait for Chicago Teachers Union members to pick up outside the union's strike headquarters Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Chicago. Negotiators for the union and Chicago Public Schools continue to meet in an effort to reach a contract and avert a threatened teachers' strike. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Former Special Ed Teacher Jhoanna Maldonado and Chicago Teachers Union Representative Jhoanna Maldonado joins John Williams to explain the purposes of the upcoming strike. She also shares why teachers believe they need more than a 16% raise over five years.