CoverWallet: The industry outsiders making business insurance easy

Securing an insurance policy that covers your needs is one of the most important items for businesses at all stages, but it’s also one of the most arduous. That’s where CoverWallet comes in. Co-founders Rashmi Melgiri and Inaki Berenguer were looking for an industry that could benefit from moving online when they landed on insurance. Neither had worked in the industry before: both have MBAs from MIT, and Rashmi’s background is in consulting and advertising. But being the outsiders brought certain benefits. First, they could work with multiple insurance carriers to cover as many types of business insurance as possible. Second, instead of standing for the slow-rolling attitude of the established insurance carriers, they offered the instant gratification of on-demand online companies. Listen to Rashmi talk to Scott over the phone at WGN.