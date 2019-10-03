Catalytic Wants to Give the Worst Parts of Your Job to Robots So You Can Be More Human

How do we ditch the dull parts of our day jobs? According to Sean Chou and Catalytic — and numerous sci-fi authors — it’s by giving the boring tasks that make us feel like robots to actual robots — or, specifically, to artificial intelligence. Catalytic takes the existing data processing software like Salesforce, Excel, Quickbooks etc. and helps you run them as one, cutting out back and forth, and speeding up processes like invoicing and employee on-boarding. While many people see AI as a threat to human jobs, Sean believes that introducing software like Catalytic will improve productivity to the point that we’ll be able to use all that saved time to work on genuinely interesting projects that improve customer experience.

