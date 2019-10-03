× Boxing champion Jessica McCaskill: “We are trying to put Chicago on the map for female boxing”

WBC and WBA Super-Lightweight boxing champion Jessica McCaskill joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about her career, the biggest change in her life since she became a champion, what drew her to boxing, how her training regimen has changed,the amount of mental focus needed to be a champion boxer, balancing her day job with her athletic career, why she always needs to be prepared to fight, the amount of time she needs for recovery, if she worries about long-term health issues, Chicago’s storied history with boxing and her upcoming bout against Erica Farias at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Saturday, October 12th.

