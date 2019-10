× Bill Geiger On The Volatile State Of Wall Street

Wall Street doesn’t have a big impact on every day lives of working Americans, but for retired Americans a 500 point drop to the markets could mean their retirement income is being hit. Steve Bertrand checked in with Bill Geiger (President and CEO of Geiger Wealth Management) to learn about how the level of portfolio risk is the most important factor to think about when it comes to surviving these volatile times.