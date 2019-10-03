× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.3.19: Today is the day we get to meet Henry Winkler

Are you having trouble picking out a costume for Halloween this year? Bill and Wendy have a solution for you and it just might have to do with the year you were born! Actor Henry Winkler and his partner Lin Oliver discuss their latest book Alien Superstar. Plus, Dean Richards shares his take on “Joker” and “Dolemite is my Name.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.