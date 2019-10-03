CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 24: Alex DeBrincat #12 and Erik Gustafsson #56 of the Chicago Blackhawks skate to celebrate with teammate Jonathan Toews #19 after Toews scored a goal against the Dallas Stars at the United Center on February 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Stars defeated the Blackhawks 4-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Alex DeBrincat Ready To Start The Season
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 24: Alex DeBrincat #12 and Erik Gustafsson #56 of the Chicago Blackhawks skate to celebrate with teammate Jonathan Toews #19 after Toews scored a goal against the Dallas Stars at the United Center on February 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Stars defeated the Blackhawks 4-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
As the Blackhawks get ready for their regular season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers in Prague, Alex DeBrincat joined to the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how excited he is for the puck to drop. Alex also discusses some of the team and individual goals and even got a chance to describe what it’s like skating on a line with Andrew Shaw, who returned to the ‘Hawks after a few seasons in Montreal.