× Alex DeBrincat Ready To Start The Season

As the Blackhawks get ready for their regular season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers in Prague, Alex DeBrincat joined to the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how excited he is for the puck to drop. Alex also discusses some of the team and individual goals and even got a chance to describe what it’s like skating on a line with Andrew Shaw, who returned to the ‘Hawks after a few seasons in Montreal.