× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/2/19: What To Know About FAFSA, Navigating Management Roles, & Shorter MBA Programs

Jon Hansen, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from how to make it in a management role (with an emphasis on evolving) and what Loyola University and University of Chicago could begin doing to make MBA programs shorter.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Publisher at TerrySavage.com, looked at why and how politics are shaking the markets today, but more importantly reviewed the FAFSA rules for when college students go back to their semester.

Segment 2: (At 16:17) Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, assisted in guiding all those who are navigating their way through a management role and most importantly how to retain employees.

Segment 3: (At 25:06) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crain’s Chicago Business, explained how MBA programs at Loyola University and University of Chicago just got a little bit more appealing.