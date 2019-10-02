× There’s Wall Street Money, and Then There’s Real World Money

Managing personal finances is one of the most difficult aspects consumers wrestle with, but Jill Schlesinger (Business Analyst and Author of The Dumb Things Smart People Do With Their Money and Host of the “Jill on Money” Podcast) explained why we make some dumb mistakes is because we’re human. Steve Grzanich and Jill checked in to set aside the large Wall Street moves in a portfolio and instead focus on the real world financial issues like analyzing college payment planning, estate planning, and much more.