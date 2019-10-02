The Top Five@5 (10/02/19): President Trump wants Rep. Adam Schiff to resign, Roquan Smith will play in London Sunday, Tom Cruise meets President Zelenskiy, and more…

Posted 6:54 PM, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51PM, October 2, 2019

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) talks to the media before during practice at the NFL football team's workout Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019:

President Trump unleashed a bizarre rant at the White House after being asked if he thinks his enemies are treasonous. Roquan Smith announces that he will play against the Raiders in London after missing last week’s game for “personal reasons.” Tom Cruise got a chance to hang out with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and more!

