× The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes 10/02/19: Bernie Sanders health, moving Lake Shore Drive, Top 5 @ 5 and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, October 2nd, 2019:

Roe and Anna talk to Dr. Nauman Mushtaq, a Interventional Cardiologist about the heart procedure Bernie Sanders had. WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins the show to discuss John Cullerton saying he should stay as the transportation committee chair. Alderman Brian Hopkins joins the show to talk about possibly re-routing portions of Lake Shore Drive. CNET’s Ian Sherr breaksdown formjacking and Cyber-flashing. The Top 5 @ 5 you don’t want to miss. Richard Roeper dissects the newest Netflix comedy specials. Finally Judy Pielach plays News or Ruse with the crew!

