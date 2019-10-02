The Opening Bell 10/2/19: Still Supporting Your Adult Kids Financially? You’re Not Alone…
The average parent is spending $250 per month supporting their adult children including paying for cell phone bills, Ubers, student loans, rent and much more. Steve Grzanich and Jessica Dickler (Personal Finance Reporter at CNBC) recapped recent reporting that showed nearly half of parents with adult children are supporting them financially. (At 14:51) After Steve learned these facts, it’s safe to say that the way people approach personal finance is changing and Jill Schlesinger (Business Analyst and Author of The Dumb Things Smart People Do With Their Money and Host of the “Jill on Money” Podcast) shared her insight on how approaching those situations need to be looked at from a long term perspective.