The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.02.19: Illinois Exodus, Kylie Jenner's dress and President Trump's language

John Williams begins the show by asking listeners how significant it is that President Trump has now used a profanity to express his frustration to the world. Then, Chicago Tribune Reporters Cecilia Reyes and Patrick O’Connell join the show to explain the data they found when investigating the mass Illinois exodus. Listeners call in with their own personal reasons for “scramming.” And John and Elif debate the magnitude of Kylie Jenner’s offense when she wore a jaw-dropping dress to her friend’s wedding.