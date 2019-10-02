Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Steve Cochran Full Show 10.02.19: Chicago Neighborhood Eats, Swap Meet, and Breakfast with a Blackhawk!

Posted 11:17 AM, October 2, 2019, by

Dave Eanet, Ji Suk Yi, 'DuPage Picker' Greg Flamm, and Justin Kaufmann

Justin Kaufmann fills in for Steve Cochran on a busy day. After the Top 6 at the beginning of the show, attorney Karen Conti joined the crew to comment on the latest in the Jussie Smollett and R Kelly cases. Local artist, Tonika Johnson, talked about her latest project; Managing Editor of the Daily Line, Heather Cherone, talks about the Chicago Teacher’s Union strike; Dean Richards has the latest in entertainment news; Greg Flamm returns for another edition of Swap Meet; Dario Monni, the owner of Tortello’s in Wicker Park stops by the studio; and the crew wraps the show with Blackhawks’ forward, Alex DeBrincat.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.