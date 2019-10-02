× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.02.19: Chicago Neighborhood Eats, Swap Meet, and Breakfast with a Blackhawk!

Justin Kaufmann fills in for Steve Cochran on a busy day. After the Top 6 at the beginning of the show, attorney Karen Conti joined the crew to comment on the latest in the Jussie Smollett and R Kelly cases. Local artist, Tonika Johnson, talked about her latest project; Managing Editor of the Daily Line, Heather Cherone, talks about the Chicago Teacher’s Union strike; Dean Richards has the latest in entertainment news; Greg Flamm returns for another edition of Swap Meet; Dario Monni, the owner of Tortello’s in Wicker Park stops by the studio; and the crew wraps the show with Blackhawks’ forward, Alex DeBrincat.