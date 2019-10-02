× State Representative Chris Welch on college athletes being paid: “This is about fairness and equity”

Illinois State Representative Chris Welch (D-7) joins Jon on Extension 720 to talk about why he introduced a bill that would allow college athletes to be paid for endorsement deals.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.