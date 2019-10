× Olympian Lolo Jones is on the dating market!

Tonight on WGN’s Nightside Mark Carman speaks to U.S. Olympian Lolo Jones about her remarkable career and her dedication to her abstinence for over 37 years. From her humble beginnings she worked tirelessly to become one of the premiere Olympic athletes in the United States totally commanding both track and field and bobsledding. Mark chats with Lolo Jones about her approach to dating and the troubles with dating celebrities.