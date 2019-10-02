Mark Carman Full Show 10.1.19 | Troubles with ‘The Button’, Lolo Jones interview and when should you get Dad a new suit?

Tonight on WGN’s Nightside Mark Carman speaks to U.S. Olympian Lolo Jones about her remarkable career and her dedication to her abstinence for over 37 years.  From humble beginnings she worked tirelessly to become one of the premiere Olympic athletes in the United States totally commanding both track and field and bobsledding.  Then, Mark has had an increasing problem with his key card at his job.  Wouldn’t life be easier if there was just a button?  We also take listener calls regarding Mark’s upcoming wedding date and whether or not he should buy his dad a brand new suit.

